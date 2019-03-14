GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 99.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $170,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of KTOS opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

