Greggs (GRG) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

GRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Greggs to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,405 ($18.36) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,591 ($20.79).

LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,776 ($23.21) on Monday. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 939 ($12.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,854 ($24.23). The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $10.70. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

