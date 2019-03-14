Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,059 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Cintas worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,666,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,569,000 after acquiring an additional 66,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,156,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,740 shares of company stock worth $1,156,635. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.77.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

