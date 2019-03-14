Great Elm Capital (GECC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

GECC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

In other Great Elm Capital news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $291,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 451,389 shares of company stock worth $3,674,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/great-elm-capital-gecc-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.