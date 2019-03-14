Granite Price Reaches $0.0011 (GRN)

Granite (CURRENCY:GRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Granite coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Granite has a market capitalization of $44,817.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Granite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Granite has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Granite alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00385025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.01688778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00236642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004963 BTC.

About Granite

Granite’s total supply is 41,685,475 coins and its circulating supply is 41,035,475 coins. Granite’s official website is www.granitecoin.com

Buying and Selling Granite

Granite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Granite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Granite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Granite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Granite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Granite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.