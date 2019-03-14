Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.56 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 price target on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

