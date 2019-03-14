Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Shares of FIBK opened at $42.04 on Thursday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

