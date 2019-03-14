Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Omnicell by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Omnicell by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $84.91 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

In related news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,429 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $155,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,702.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 750 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $59,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,111,430 in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/granite-investment-partners-llc-has-654000-stake-in-omnicell-inc-omcl.html.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.