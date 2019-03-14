Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4,623.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.61 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $860,985.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,306,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $10,227,583. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

