Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $262,000 Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 70.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 19.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 49,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 614.2% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 69,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $29.42 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

