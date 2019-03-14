Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 39.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 44,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.32.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/grandfield-dodd-llc-reduces-holdings-in-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.