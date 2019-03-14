GoPro Inc (GPRO) Short Interest Update

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,657,004 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the February 15th total of 41,384,959 shares. Currently, 33.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,857,412 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $8,316,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 19,526 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $117,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in GoPro by 1,407.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,894,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 1,186.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 918,460 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $934.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.65.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $377.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

