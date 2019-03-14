Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on TechnipFMC (FTI)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note published on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.12 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $21.90 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,398.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 926,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 879,078 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

