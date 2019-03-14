Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 21,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $197.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $270.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.54.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

