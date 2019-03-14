Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Adyen (ADYEN) a €800.00 Price Target

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been given a €800.00 ($930.23) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €570.00 ($662.79) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a €400.00 ($465.12) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a €624.00 ($725.58) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €606.00 ($704.65).

