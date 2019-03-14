GoldCoin (GLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,744.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $20,744.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.01440042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020550 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00002531 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,659,956 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

