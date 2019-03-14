Glu Mobile (GLUU) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. 3,252,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,324,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Glu Mobile to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wedbush set a $10.20 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -124.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,792,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 975,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,792,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 975,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,694,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 92,914 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 34.8% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 4,555,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,941,000 after buying an additional 1,176,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after buying an additional 3,168,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

