Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce $185.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.86 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $174.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $769.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.02 million to $770.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $833.16 million, with estimates ranging from $812.67 million to $856.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 21.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $45.44. 521,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

In related news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $9,931,800.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 165,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $7,804,183.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,880.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,852 shares of company stock valued at $19,916,004. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 125,021 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Globus Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,306,000 after buying an additional 219,780 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,306,000 after buying an additional 219,780 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

