Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce $185.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.86 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $174.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $769.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.02 million to $770.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $833.16 million, with estimates ranging from $812.67 million to $856.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 21.95%.
NYSE:GMED traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $45.44. 521,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83.
In related news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $9,931,800.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 165,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $7,804,183.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,880.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,852 shares of company stock valued at $19,916,004. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 125,021 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Globus Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,306,000 after buying an additional 219,780 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,306,000 after buying an additional 219,780 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
