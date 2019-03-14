Globus Maritime (GLBS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of GLBS stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
