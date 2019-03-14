Globus Maritime (GLBS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

