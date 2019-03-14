Globalstar (GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.43. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 846413 shares traded.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO James Monroe III bought 155,806,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $56,090,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,526,583 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 16,110,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 12,110,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 263,269 shares during the last quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

