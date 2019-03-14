Aviance Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569,719 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Global X MLP ETF worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

MLPA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 3,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,250. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $10.26.

WARNING: “Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/global-x-mlp-etf-mlpa-shares-sold-by-aviance-capital-management-llc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

