Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWRS opened at $9.51 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $203.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 193.33%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.