Global SuperDividend US ETF (DIV) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,670,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,056 shares during the quarter. Global SuperDividend US ETF accounts for about 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 185,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.77. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,055. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.1407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Global SuperDividend US ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

