Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of ASX GC1 opened at A$0.86 ($0.61) on Thursday. Glennon Small Companies has a 52 week low of A$0.83 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of A$1.22 ($0.87).

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

