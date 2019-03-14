GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. HSBC set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,518.15 ($19.84).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,506.40 ($19.68) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In other news, insider Jesse Goodman bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,964 ($25.66) per share, for a total transaction of £16,595.80 ($21,685.35). Also, insider Victoria Whyte bought 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £46,719.40 ($61,047.17). Insiders bought 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,144 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

