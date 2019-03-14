Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,109 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,004,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,028,000 after acquiring an additional 974,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,279,000 after acquiring an additional 298,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 235,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.38 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,109 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-purchases-shares-of-4109-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst.html.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.