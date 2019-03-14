Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,249,000 after buying an additional 9,360,355 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,497.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,112,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 6,667,564 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,969,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,721,000 after buying an additional 5,716,899 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,514,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,338,000 after buying an additional 5,140,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 89.89%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,262,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,901,365.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 235,427,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,468,414.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,521,612 shares of company stock valued at $47,637,339. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

