Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Dover Corp (DOV)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,764,000 after buying an additional 1,754,640 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $44,080,000. AXA lifted its position in Dover by 619.8% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 337,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 290,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,827,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,489,000 after buying an additional 288,630 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Dover by 41.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 981,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,930,000 after buying an additional 288,540 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $93.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.14. Dover had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $383,937.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,142,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,800. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-acquires-new-position-in-dover-corp-dov.html.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.