Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.64% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $27,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,282,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,282,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,954,000 after purchasing an additional 126,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3,932.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,433,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,043 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:GWR opened at $85.79 on Thursday. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

