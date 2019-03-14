GCA Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Rogers Co. (ROG)

GCA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the quarter. Rogers accounts for 6.2% of GCA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GCA Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Rogers worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rogers by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other news, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $400,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $593,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,630. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.41. 710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,016. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $163.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.40. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

