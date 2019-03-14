Gary Elden Acquires 63 Shares of SThree Plc (STHR) Stock

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Gary Elden acquired 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £189.63 ($247.79).

Gary Elden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 12th, Gary Elden acquired 62 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £187.86 ($245.47).

Shares of LON:STHR opened at GBX 296 ($3.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. SThree Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. SThree’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

STHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SThree from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded SThree to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413 ($5.40).

About SThree

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

