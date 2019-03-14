Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Director Matthew Joseph Westwood Purchases 5,000 Shares

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) Director Matthew Joseph Westwood purchased 5,000 shares of Garrison Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GARS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,388. Garrison Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $119.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. National Securities reduced their price target on shares of Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 91,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Garrison Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

