Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Garmin by 18.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 26.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,700,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 479.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 117,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 97,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.95 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

GRMN stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.14 million. Garmin had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $125,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $221,025.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

