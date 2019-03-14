Gannett (GCI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Gannett owns the publishing assets of the legacy Gannett company following its June 2015 split into two publicly traded companies – a broadcasting and digital company called TEGNA (Ticker: TGNA) and a publishing company called Gannett. The new Gannett owns the USA Today and a host of other media assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gannett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.32. Gannett has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.47 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 0.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,310,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

