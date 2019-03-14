Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 423.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%.

Shares of GLMD opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLMD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

