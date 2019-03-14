Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Receives $8.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Capital stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 342,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

