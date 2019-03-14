FY2020 EPS Estimates for Greenbrier Companies Inc Lowered by Analyst (GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $604.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

