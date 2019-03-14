FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Market Cap Achieves $7,752.00

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $7,752.00 and $0.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.01440516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002566 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001357 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (CRYPTO:FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm . FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

