Fundsmith LLP Acquires Shares of 273,041 ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 273,041 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,000. ANSYS makes up 0.2% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.33% of ANSYS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,770,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,637,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,363,000 after acquiring an additional 313,395 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,116,000 after acquiring an additional 206,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,149,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $164,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 13,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $2,497,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,129 shares of company stock worth $7,403,598 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on ANSYS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.22. 2,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,039. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

