Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) PT Set at €37.10 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.01 ($48.85).

FRA:FPE opened at €36.45 ($42.38) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

