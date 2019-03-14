FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSNUY. UBS Group raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.