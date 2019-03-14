Fort L.P. Buys 3,140 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PTC by 8,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,607 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $334.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $100.00 target price on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

In other PTC news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $466,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,952 shares of company stock worth $13,254,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

