Fort L.P. Acquires 7,589 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $789,123.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,913 shares of company stock worth $4,900,416. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $79.31 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

