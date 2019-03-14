Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 66,100 Shares of SPX Corp (SPXC)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.75% of SPX worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SPX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $384,947.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on SPX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE SPXC opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.05 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 5.28%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

