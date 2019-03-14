Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $7.80 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Stock

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 167,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

