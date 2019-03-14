Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Has $9.46 Million Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other International Paper news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $429,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $582,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Has $9.46 Million Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/foresters-investment-management-company-inc-has-9-46-million-holdings-in-international-paper-co-ip.html.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.