Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,294 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.14% of Forescout Technologies worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after buying an additional 45,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,243,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,273 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,016,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 894,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,293,947.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 11,104 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $471,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,460,948 in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,665. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.24. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

