Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) is one of 55 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Focus Financial Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -4.34% -23.64% 2.94% Focus Financial Partners Competitors 13.03% 7.75% 10.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million -$48.35 million 37.35 Focus Financial Partners Competitors $2.39 billion $266.65 million 8.48

Focus Financial Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 Focus Financial Partners Competitors 536 2181 2449 131 2.41

Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners peers beat Focus Financial Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

