FMC Corp (FMC) Position Reduced by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $610,261.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,334.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $251,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,275.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,880 shares of company stock worth $11,144,839. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital set a $118.00 price target on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $94.00 price target on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

