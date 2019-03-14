Fluidigm (FLDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.33

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 24001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLDM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 90.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

